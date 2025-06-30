DeSantis forms new accreditation agency to combat DEI

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new accreditation agency to challenge what he describes as an “activist-controlled accreditation monopoly” that enforces Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

Accreditation agencies ensure colleges and universities meet academic standards. Approved schools can receive federal funding.

“Florida has set an example for the country in reclaiming higher education—and we’re working to make that success permanent,” DeSantis said in a Thursday press release. “That means breaking the activist-controlled accreditation monopoly.”

The new accreditation agency will “offer an alternative that will break the ideological stronghold. With transparent, rigorous, outcomes-based standards, this accreditor will help ensure the Free State of Florida leads the way in higher education for decades to come.”

The new agency is called the Commission for Public Higher Education.

The State University System of Florida is spearheading the effort alongside the university systems of Texas A&M, the University of Georgia, the University of North Carolina, the University of South Carolina, and the University of Tennessee.

Accreditation agencies must operate for two years before receiving federal recognition, meaning the agency is well within the time limit to be approved before President Donald Trump’s term ends.

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues, who leads the State University System of Florida, celebrated the creation of the new agency.

“I am proud to be joined by leaders of five other public university systems to establish an accreditor that will focus on ensuring institutions provide high-quality, high-value programs, use student data to drive decisions, and improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the process,” he said.

Florida’s new project to create an accreditation agency aligns with an April 23 executive order signed by Trump. The president said his goal is to rid universities of DEI policies and practices.

The order threatens to end partnerships with non-compliant accreditation agencies, stating that, “Federal recognition will not be provided to accreditors engaging in unlawful discrimination in violation of Federal law.”

The order authorizes the secretary of education to ensure that accreditation agencies enforce the administration’s policies when reviewing universities.

“Instead of pushing schools to adopt a divisive DEI ideology, accreditors should be focused on helping schools improve graduation rates and graduates’ performance in the labor market,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said at the time.

