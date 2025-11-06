DeSantis orders Florida universities to stop hiring H1-B visa workers

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed the state’s Board of Governors to cancel H1-B visa usage in state universities, aiming to curb the hiring of foreign workers in academic and administrative roles on Oct. 29.

Speaking at a press conference in Tampa on Wednesday, DeSantis said he wants Florida universities to rely on “our residents or Americans,” arguing that H1-B visa hiring practices amount to “indentured servitude,” and undercut opportunities for domestic workers, the Florida Pheonix reports.

The directive comes as President Trump’s administration moves to impose a $100,000 fee on new H1-B visa applications, part of a larger federal effort to restrict immigration and strengthen American job protections.

“We can do it with our residents in Florida or with Americans,” DeSantis said. “If we can’t, then we really need to look deeply at what’s going on.”

During the event, DeSantis read from a list of Florida university employees allegedly hired on H1-B visas — including assistant professors, data analysts, and coaches from countries such as China, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

He questioned why universities were not “producing math and engineering folks” domestically, singling out one college for employing a researcher from Wuhan, China, and a clinical professor from what he called “supposed Palestine.”

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, as of June, 1,900 Florida employers had sponsored over 7,200 H-1B visa holders, including 78 in the education sector. The University of Florida, the University of Miami, and the University of South Florida lead the state in sponsorship numbers.

H1-B visas have become a flashpoint among conservatives who argue that universities and corporations prioritize foreign workers at the expense of qualified Americans. Supporters of the program argue it fills essential labor gaps, but critics counter that it allows universities to bypass qualified Americans.

The issue aligns with broader “America First” priorities championed by Trump and DeSantis, who have pushed state and federal agencies to favor American workers in both public and private sectors.

The move follows several measures in Florida aimed at reshaping higher education to reduce ideological bias and foreign influence in research.

Campus Reform reached out to the University of Miami and Gov. DeSantis’ office for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.