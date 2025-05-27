DHS suspends Harvard University’s ability to enroll foreign students

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has revoked Harvard University’s ability to accept foreign students due to the Ivy League school’s failure to comply with reporting requirements.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem informed Harvard’s International Office in a letter on Thursday that the department was suspending the university’s Student and Exchange Visitor Program.

To enroll foreign students, universities must fulfill reporting requirements to the federal government. Noem made record requests in April that the letter asserts the university did not fulfill.

Harvard enrolls nearly 7,000 foreign students, comprising 27 percent of the student body.

The revocation applies not only to future applicants but also to foreign exchange students currently enrolled at Harvard. Such students would be required to transfer to other schools if they desire to remain in the country.

Noem asserted that Harvard also failed to provide sufficient responses to previous record requests by the department in April regarding foreign student activity.

“Consequences must follow to send a clear signal to Harvard and all universities that want to enjoy the privilege of enrolling foreign students, that the Trump Administration will enforce the law and root out the evils of anti-Americanism and antisemitism in society and campuses,” the secretary argued.

The letter specifically notes that Harvard has the ability to regain its privilege of enrolling foreign students provided it turns over information regarding anything the school knows about “illegal” or “violent activity.”

This also includes information indicating potential threats to other students or faculty and all disciplinary records of illegal alien students.

Harvard sued in response on Friday, with President Alan Garber calling the order “unlawful and unwarranted” in a letter to the community.

A federal district judge soon granted a temporary restraining order to the school, preventing the federal government from immediately enforcing Noem’s declaration.

The Trump administration has been targeting Harvard over the past several months for failing to comply with federal orders regarding protections for Jewish students and over the elimination of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced it was suspending $60 million in federal grants to Harvard last week.

Campus Reform contacted Harvard University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.