Disgraced university presidents have only donated to Democrats

Two university presidents who testified before Congress on Tuesday have donated exclusively to Democratic candidates and entities.

FEC records show that University of Pennsylvania (UPenn) President Mary Elizabeth Magill (M. Elizabeth Magill) has only contributed to Democratic federal candidates.

A Virginia graduate, Magill served as a UVA law school professor, law school vice dean, and provost prior to her tenure at UPenn.

Federal records show that Magill has contributed to the campaigns of Virginia Democrats Tim Kaine, James “Jim” Webb, and Tom Perriello from 2006 to 2011. Magill’s seven donations totaled $1,435, with the largest contribution of $400 going toward Kaine’s gubernatorial campaign.

Similarly, Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth donated $2,500 entirely to local Democratic candidates and the North Carolina Democratic Party and local candidates in the state from 2016-2022.

Kornbluth as a provost at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, during the time.

Harvard University President Claudine Gay appears to have never donated to political candidates.

All three faced condemnation from the White House Wednesday when the Biden administration released a statement criticizing the presidents’ failures to affirm that calls for genocide against Jews violate their universities’ respective code of conduct handbooks.