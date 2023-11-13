Dissatisfied liberal student confronts Harris over Biden's border and Israel policies

During Kamala Harris’ recent appearance at Northern Arizona University, a student slammed the vice president for the administration’s work in constructing a southern border wall and its alleged support for Israel.

“This administration has continued to deport children and their families while simultaneously building a wall,” Jonathan Otero remarked on Oct. 17. “Children continue to die at the wall because of this country’s inhumane policies, much like the crimes committed, and funded, against those in Palestine.”

Harris tried to explain to the students in attendance that the administration has wanted to create legislation to create a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants, but that “Republicans in Congress have purposely not picked it up.”

Otero is not the only liberal American who is losing faith in the Biden administration.

Students and faculty at Northern Arizona seemed to share a common lack of enthusiasm for Biden, as Otero’s remarks to Vice President Harris were greeted by a round of applause and cheers.

According to a recent Gallup poll, Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has dropped from 86% in September to 75% in October — the lowest recorded rating he has ever received from his own party.

The poll also notes that Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to an overall rating of 37%. This is a personal low for the administration, with the rating down 4 points from last September’s mark of 41%.

The Biden administration’s recent announcement to resume work on the border wall also came as an unwelcomed shock to many Democrats, as Biden publicly declared during his 2020 campaign that “[t]here will not be another foot of wall constructed [in] my administration.”

The administration first announced its plans to expedite the “construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas” on Oct. 5.

Gallup also cites the recent drop in Biden’s approval ratings as being a direct result of the humanitarian crisis in Israel.

According to Gallup, “Biden pledged ‘rock solid and unwavering’ support for Israel from the U.S. … But Biden has faced criticism from some members of his party for aligning too closely with Israel and not doing enough for the Palestinians.”

Campus Reform reached out to Northern Arizona University, Jonathan Otero, and Gallup for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.