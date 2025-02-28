DOGE reveals most savings at Dept. of Education with nearly $1B cut

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is claiming to have saved the most money at the U.S. Department of Education out of any federal agency through cuts in wasteful spending.

Earlier this week, DOGE launched an ”Agency Efficiency Leaderboard” that ranks government agencies based on how much wasteful funding has been cut.

The Department of Education is currently ranked in first place.

Campus Reform reported that DOGE has canceled nearly $900 million in contracts and training grants at the Department of Education.

This includes “over $600 million in grants to institutions and nonprofits that were using taxpayer funds to train teachers and education agencies on divisive ideologies” such as critical race theory (CRT) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), according to a press release from the department.

In conjunction with these cost-cutting efforts, the Department of Education has rolled out a new website called EndDEI.Ed.Gov.

The platform features a portal where students, parents, and teachers can file complaints of discrimination based on race or sex in any K-12 school that’s publicly funded, the department stated in a press release.