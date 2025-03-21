DOJ begins investigation into University of California for anti-Semitic work environment

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has launched an investigation into the University of California (UC) system over allegations of failure to protect employees from anti-Semitic harassment.

The DOJ made the announcement in a statement published on March 5. “The investigation will assess whether UC has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination based on race, religion and national origin against its professors, staff and other employees by allowing an Antisemitic hostile work environment to exist on its campuses,” the DOJ’s statement says.

Senior DOJ officials have told The Daily Wire that the department has “overwhelming facts, evidence, and testimony” concerning an anti-Semitic environment at UC campuses.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that the DOJ has taken a firm stance to combat anti-Semitism in higher education.

“This Department of Justice will always defend Jewish Americans, protect civil rights, and leverage our resources to eradicate institutional Antisemitism in our nation’s universities,” Bondi said in a press release statement.

Senior Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Leo Terrell has told The Daily Wire that the DOJ is assembling evidence that will lead to “a viable winning case.”

“Trump and Bondi have made this a number one priority, and I’m proud and privileged to lead the task force to make sure that we root out anti-Semitism in every aspect of student life,” he told the outlet.

“This is going to lead to a lot more digging into the university to go behind the scenes, lift up the curtain to figure out what else is going on, including potentially emails among university administration where they’re flagging this issue and nothing’s going out,” DOJ Chief of Staff Chad Mizelle also told The Daily Wire.

The investigation will determine if the university system and its campuses violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“The [Equal Employment Opportunity Commission] is committed to partnering with the Department of Justice to stamp out the scourge of anti-Semitism on campus workplaces,” EEOC Acting Chair Andrea Lucas asserted in the DOJ’s press release.

Campus Reform has contacted UCLA and UC Berkeley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.