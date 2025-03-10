DOJ considers launching investigation into workplace anti-Semitism at University of Michigan

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly considering an investigation into the University of Michigan for potential workplace anti-Semitism.

In a February internal email, a department official requested for DOJ attorneys to possibly investigate the university on “allegations that Jewish employees have been subjected to a hostile work environment,” Bloomberg Law reports.

In a statement provided to Campus Reform, however, a university official said that the DOJ “has not informed us of any investigation related to this issue.”

“Antisemitism is antithetical to everything we stand for at the University of Michigan,” university spokesperson Kay Jarvis said. “The University of Michigan is a place where all individuals deserve to feel safe and protected.”

In December, the university fired Rachel Dawson, the former director of the Office of Academic Multicultural Initiatives after she was accused by two university professors of saying that “the university is controlled by wealthy Jews.”

In September, President Santa Ono issued a statement, “Antisemitism has no place at the University of Michigan,” after an alleged anti-Semitic incident.

“The University of Michigan is a place where all students – regardless of their race, sex, nationality, and religion – deserve to feel safe and protected as they pursue the important work of becoming citizens of the wider world,” Ono said.

“Who we are and how we worship should never be a reason to strike out against another. Let me say it again – antisemitism has no place on campus and is antithetical to the core values of the University of Michigan.”

Campus Reform has contacted the Department of Justice for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.