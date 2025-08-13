DOJ puts GWU on a deadline after finding college 'deliberately indifferent' to anti-Semitic discrimination

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has determined that George Washington University (GWU) violated federal civil rights law by failing to act on multiple reports of anti-Semitic harassment targeting Jewish, American-Israeli, and Israeli students and faculty.

In an Aug. 12 Notice of Findings, the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division determined that GWU was “deliberately indifferent” to repeated complaints of anti-Semitic harassment during spring 2024 campus protests and an on-campus encampment.

The investigation, conducted under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, found that students were subjected to threats, slurs such as “Zionist go die” and “Hamas are freedom fighters,” and physical intimidation, with administrators and campus police at times advising Jewish students to leave for their own safety instead of intervening.

According to the letter, between April 25 and May 1, 2024, GWU received at least eight formal complaints alleging discrimination based on Jewish or Israeli identity.

Federal officials said the university “took no meaningful action” in response, allowing misconduct that was “abhorrent, immoral, and … illegal” to continue.

The DOJ has given GWU a deadline of Aug. 22 to decide whether it will enter into a voluntary resolution agreement to implement immediate reforms and prevent future discrimination. If no agreement is reached, the department said it will pursue enforcement actions, which could jeopardize GWU’s federal funding.

In a statement, the university said it “condemns antisemitism” and has worked closely with Jewish community members, city officials, and federal authorities to address incidents.

GWU claimed it has “taken appropriate action” under its policies and the law, including during the encampment, and remains committed to ensuring all students can access equal educational opportunities free from harassment or abuse.