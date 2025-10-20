DOJ urges probe into Nevada university's alleged use of taxpayer funds to assist illegal aliens

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is calling for a federal investigation into the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) for allegedly using taxpayer funds to assist illegal alien students with resources.

The DOJ asserts that UNR is using taxpayer-funded resources through its “UndocuPack” program “to steer illegal aliens toward financial aid, scholarships, and career opportunities that do not require applicants to provide a Social Security Number.”

UNR, a public university that receives state and federal funds, has since removed the webpages offering resources to illegal aliens from its website.

Campus Reform investigated UNR’s UndocuPack program using the Wayback Machine to access archived versions of the website.

A version of the website from August included links to financial aid resources, legal services, and job listings marketed as “accessible without traditional employment authorization,” meaning no proof of citizenship was required.

The archived page also included a link to “report ICE activity in your area,” offering “local rapid response hotlines to report ICE enforcement operations and other sightings.”

Another section linked to a “Family Preparedness Plan” advising illegal aliens not to open the door to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and to avoid carrying forms of identification such as “any documentation about your country of origin.”

Additionally, the UndocuPack website promoted a scholarship funded by the Soros family that allows illegal alien students to receive up to $90,000.

Campus Reform previously reported that billionaire George Soros’ organization, the Open Society Foundations, funneled more than $15 million to pro-Hamas groups and organized protests.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon penned a letter to Education Secretary Linda McMahon urging that the two departments work together on the probe.

“We are referring this matter to the Department of Education to investigate whether UNR is using taxpayer funds [to] subsidize or promote illegal immigration. We look forward to working together,” Dhillon wrote, sharing the letter on X.

"We are referring this matter to the Department of Education to investigate whether UNR is using taxpayer funds [to] subsidize or promote illegal immigration. We look forward to working together," Dhillon wrote, sharing the letter on X.

The university doubled down on its commitment to the UndocuPack program in a letter to the campus community, arguing that the program is compliant with federal law.

“We plan to respond through the appropriate legal channels…We also wish to reiterate our institution-wide commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive, and respectful campus environment for all of our students,” UNR President Brian Sandoval wrote.

Nevada Senator Jacky Rosen criticized the DOJ’s referral in a post on X, calling it a “baseless investigation [that] is nothing more than a witch hunt by the Trump Administration trying to scare our immigrant community.”

Campus Reform will be tracking updates to this story and has contacted the University of Nevada, Reno (UNR) for comment.

