Dr. Fauci has yet to teach course at Georgetown, despite being named faculty: Report

Dr. Anthony Fauci has yet to teach a single course at Georgetown University despite being named a faculty member last year, according to a new report.

Fox News has reported that Dr. Fauci is a “distinguished university professor,” but has not taught yet for the Jesuit institution.

The outlet notes that the Georgetown course catalog dating back to 2023 does not list any courses that have included Fauci as an instructor.

”Rather than teach courses, Fauci has given lectures, seminars and fireside chats for undergrads and for students and others from the School of Medicine, School of Health, School of Public Policy, Law Center and Walsh School of Foreign Service,” The Georgetowner reported in August. “He has also made himself available for one-on-one meetings. ”

The university officially announced Fauci as a faculty member in June 2023; he was named as a Distinguished University Professor in the Georgetown School of Medicine’s Division of Infectious Diseases.

“Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time,” Georgetown President John DeGioia said in a press release.

“I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on the Jesuit tradition of public service,” Fauci remarked in the same release. “This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career, which was initially grounded from my high school and college days where I was exposed to intellectual rigor, integrity and service-mindedness of Jesuit institutions.”