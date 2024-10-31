‘Drag Out the Vote:’ University of Wisconsin-Parkside students advocate voting with drag show

Instagram: @ppgen_uwparkside

A pro-abortion student group at a public university in Somers, Wisconsin, is hosting a drag show to encourage people to vote in the upcoming presidential election.

“The election is near,” an advertisement for the Wednesday, November 2 event says, “it’s time to Drag Out the Vote!” The presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris is Tuesday, November 5.

[RELATED: Women’s sports advocate protested by trans activists during Real Women’s Day speech: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside is organizing the show. The group describes itself as “an organization advocating for reproductive justice,” on its Instagram page.

Planned Parenthood Generation Action has over 350 chapters on college and university campuses, according to its website. The aims of the program are to “Mobilize advocates for reproductive freedom,” “Raise public awareness about reproductive health and rights,” “Educate young people about sexual health,” and “Create lasting change in their communities.”

A further description on the University of Wisconsin at Parkside’s website emphasizes that the organization educates students about abortion.

“Planned Parenthood Generation Action (PPGen Action) exists to educate the university community about and advocate for the right of all people to have access to comprehensive, unbiased, medically accurate, and respectful sexual and reproductive healthcare and education,” it says.

[RELATED: U of Oklahoma to feature event with ‘internationally recognized drag queens,’ drag performer named ‘Plasma’]

The Wisconsin “Drag Out the Vote” is not the only one Planned Parenthood Generation Action has sponsored. A similar event took place at the University of Florida last week.

The group routinely advocates for students to receive contraception on campus.

Earlier this year, student representatives for Planned Parenthood at the University of South Florida distributed free emergency contraception.

“I’ve kind of become like the ‘sex-ed person’ on campus,” one student said at the time. “Everybody’s asking, like if I have Plan B’s or anything on hand. I love it, I feel like I’m making a difference.”

Cornell University’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter rallied student support last year in favor of a resolution supporting a Plan B vending machine on campus. The university installed one later that year.

Campus Reform contacted the University of Wisconsin at Parkside and the school’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.