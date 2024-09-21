Duke forms new committee on academic freedom

Duke University recently announced the creation of its new “Committee to Review State of Academic Freedom, Responsibility, Free Expression and Engagement.”

The committee, composed of 16 professors across a variety of academic disciplines, has been tasked with investigating the impact that Duke’s policies have on academic freedom and making recommendations to the school’s leadership for potential changes.

Trina Jones, chair of the Academic Council at Duke, expressed support for the decision to form the committee, emphasizing its importance in relation to Duke’s purpose as an institution for higher learning.

“The work of this committee is critically important as the issues under consideration go to the heart of the university enterprise,” Jones said. “The Executive Committee of the Academic Council, on behalf of the Academic Council, is pleased to partner with the president and provost on such an important endeavor.”

Provost Alex Gilmore voiced similar sentiments, stressing the importance of academic freedom at Duke.

“Almost 60 years have passed since Duke’s commitment to academic freedom was enshrined in the faculty handbook,” Gallimore said. “Academic freedom is fundamental to a university’s core missions of research, teaching and service, and this is an appropriate time to reflect on and examine Duke’s commitment and related issues of free expression and engagement. I am grateful to my colleagues for agreeing to embark on this great service to Duke.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, one of the nation’s leading free speech watchdogs, currently views Duke as a generally pro-free speech school, ranking it 27th out of 251 schools investigated and rating all but one of its discrimination and/or speech-related policies as “green,” the highest possible rating.

Dr. Charlotte Sussman, professor of English and head of the new committee, voiced optimism regarding the committee’s goals, expressing her excitement about the opportunity to work with academics all across the university.

“I’m honored to be chairing this outstanding committee, drawn from all parts of the university, and covering a wide range of viewpoints and areas of expertise,” Sussman said. “I look forward to finding answers to these difficult questions that are right for Duke.”

The committee is expected to release its list of policy recommendations during the spring of 2025, which will subsequently be reviewed by university president Vincent Price.

Campus Reform has reached out to Duke University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.