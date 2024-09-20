Duke SJP likens Israeli counteroffensive to 9/11 attacks

Duke University’s chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) recently posted an infographic to its Instagram page that compared Israel’s counteroffensive against Hamas to al-Qaeda’s September 11, 2001 attack against the United States.

“For the past 11 months every day and night is september [sic] 11th in Gaza,” the Sept. 11 graphic stated, as reported by The Algemeiner.

SJP chapters nationwide have additionally shown support for the Houthi rebels, whose slogan is, “God Is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

The Algemeiner additionally reported that Duke’s SJP chapter has accused Israel of “Killing the Hostages in Gaza One by One.”

NBC News recently reported, however, about Hamas’ execution of six Israeli hostages who were killed one night before Israeli forces reached the location where they were being forcefully kept.

Duke’s SJP chapter will additionally host an event called “Palestine 101,” where it will teach the “truth about Palestine and the ongoing apartheid enacted by israel [sic],” according to an Instagram post made by the group on Sept. 18.

Just two days after sharing the infographic comparing Israel to al-Qaeda terrorists, Duke’s SJP advertized on its Instagram page a “day of action” to mark one year of “genocide and resistance” following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre.

“Join us on October 5th for a national day of action and statewide rally to mark one year of genocide and resistance,” Duke’s SJP chapter and Divest Coalition posted to Instagram on Sept. 13. “We refuse to stay silent as we witness lsr*el commit a genocide against the Palestinian people for the last year, and a brutal occupation and ethnic cleansing for the last 76 years.”

“In our thousands, millions, we are all Palestinians!” the post concluded.

Campus Reform has previously reported that Duke’s SJP chapter was part of a coalition of anti-Israel student groups that urged “resistance” against Israel by “any means necessary” earlier this summer.

“It is violently oppressive to passively observe oppressive violence, whether in Palestine, here, or anywhere in the world. Therefore, we emphasize our support for the right to resistance, not only in Palestine, but also here in the imperial core,” the coalition stated.

“We condone all forms of principled action,” the groups continued, “including armed rebellion, necessary to stop Israel’s genocide and apartheid, and to dismantle imperialism and capitalism more broadly.”

Campus Reform has contacted Duke University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.