Duke under civil rights investigation, $108M in funding now frozen by Trump administration

The administration of President Donald Trump has frozen $108 million in federal funding to Duke Health, alleging the medical wing of Duke University violated civil rights laws by giving illegal racial preference in hiring, admissions, and patient care.

The U.S. Departments of Education and Health and Human Services issued a joint letter to Duke President Vincent Price, Board of Trustees Chair Adam Silver, and School of Medicine Dean Mary Klotman, citing Duke’s alleged use of race-based standards in programs funded by taxpayers.

”The United States invests in medical care and research because of the sacredness of human life and value of human health,” wrote Secretaries Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Linda McMahon, who lead the Departments of Health and Human Services and Education.

”Racial preferences in hiring, student admissions, governance, patient care, and other operations betray that mission and endanger human lives,” they continued.

The federal investigation into Duke’s School of Medicine and affiliated health institutions follows reports of illegal racial preferences in recruitment, student admissions, scholarships, hiring, and patient care.

The probe was triggered by complaints that Duke’s practices violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, both of which prohibit discrimination by federally funded entities.

The $108 million in frozen funds, first reported by Fox News Digital, affects Duke Health’s research and clinical operations. The financial freeze appears to be one of the largest imposed under President Trump’s executive order banning DEI-based discrimination in federally funded programs.

To avoid further action, the federal government proposed Duke establish a “Merit and Civil Rights Committee,” composed of leaders unaffiliated with the programs under scrutiny.

The committee would operate for six months and report directly to federal officials.

The departments noted their preference to restore Duke’s federal relationship rather than sever it permanently, citing the university’s historical commitment to excellence. However, they warned that if offending practices are not rectified or if cooperation fails, enforcement proceedings will begin.