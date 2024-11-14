Education Cmte. will work with Dept. of Government Efficiency to 'cut back waste' in higher ed: Rep. Burgess Owens

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) told Campus Reform in an interview that the House Committee on Education and Labor will work with the new Department of Government Efficiency to peel back wasteful spending in higher education.

Owens made the comments in an interview with Campus Reform on Thursday, saying the House Committee on Education and Labor, which he’s a member of, will work with the Department of Government Efficiency to reduce federal funding to areas of higher education considered wasteful.

”We’re going to be working with [Elon Musk], with that team, to look at everywhere we can to cut back waste, fraud, and make sure our country is getting the best return investment,” Owens said.

When asked if the House Committee on Education and Labor will work with the department to reduce wasteful spending in some areas of higher education, Owens said “absolutely.”

For example, the City University of New York announced on Oct. 29 that its School of Medicine obtained a $19.3 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to create The New York Center for Minority Health, Equity and Social Justice.

In another grant, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) gave Michigan State University and Rutgers University $3.7 million to study the effects of “structural racism” on cognitive aging.