Education Department investigates UC Berkeley over reported foreign funding disclosure failures

Newly surfaced information has revealed that the University of California, Berkeley has received millions of dollars from China-affiliated entities.

Specifically, the school has received funds from Chinese universities, individuals within the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), and a Chinese government-owned company, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

The University of Science and Technology of China, located in the eastern part of the country, donated $60,000 to UC Berkeley before it was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The school also received more than $300,000 from an official on an advisory organization to the CCP.

In April, the Trump administration opened an investigation into UC Berkeley—focusing on the school’s foreign funding, according to AP News. Previously, the university had a partnership with a different Chinese school—Tsinghua University.

“The Biden-Harris Administration turned a blind eye to colleges and universities’ legal obligations by deprioritizing oversight and allowing foreign gifts to pour onto American campuses,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon stated in April. “Despite widespread compliance failures, no new Section 117 investigations were initiated for four years, and ongoing investigations were closed prematurely.”

“I have great confidence in my Office of General Counsel to investigate these matters fully, and they will begin by thoroughly examining UC Berkeley’s apparent failure to fully and accurately disclose significant funding received from foreign sources,” McMahon continued.

A UC Berkeley spokesperson told the Free Beacon that the school is “reviewing the Department of Education inquiry and will cooperate with its federal partners as has long been our practice.”

“The university prioritizes direct communications with legislative committees and governmental agencies when responding to their questions and inquiries,” continued the spokesperson.

UC Berkeley is not the only school to have recently made headlines about allegations regarding foreign funding. Harvard University accepted approximately $1.57 million from the Palestinian Territories between 2017 and 2019, as part of over $1.4 billion in foreign funds received over the past decade—including sizable contributions from China and Hong Kong.

“As a recipient of federal funding, Harvard University must be transparent about its relations with foreign sources and governments,” McMahon said at the time. “Unfortunately, our review indicated that Harvard has not been fully transparent or complete in its disclosures, which is both unacceptable and unlawful.”

Campus Reform has contacted the UC Berkeley for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.