Education Department partners with TPUSA, other groups to launch American civics education coalition

Turning Point USA and more than 40 national and state-based organizations are partnering with the U.S. Department of Education to launch a new civics initiative aimed at “renewing patriotism” and strengthening students’ understanding of America’s founding principles.

The America 250 Civics Education Coalition was formally unveiled Sept. 17 on Constitution Day. Backed by the America First Policy Institute (AFPI), the coalition will host events nationwide ahead of the country’s 250th anniversary next July.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon, who will oversee the program, said the coalition’s mission is to reintroduce students to the ideals of liberty and citizenship. “A country cannot survive if its values are forgotten by its people,” McMahon stated.

“More than ever, we need to restore the vitality of the American spirit, and this coalition will take bold steps to educate, inspire, and mobilize youth toward active and informed citizenship.”

AFPI interim president Greg Sindelar called the project a movement to strengthen civic knowledge. “Together, we are building a movement that will ensure the next generation understands America’s founding principles and carries them forward with confidence and pride,” Sindelar said.

Turning Point USA also signaled strong support for the effort. “We are honored to partner with the distinguished organizations that comprise the America 250 Civics Education Coalition to restore, revive, and reclaim robust American civics education for all students throughout our country,” said Dr. Hutz H. Hertzberg, chief education officer of Turning Point Education.

Coalition leaders emphasized that the project represents a united effort to put civic education back at the center of American schooling.

Other partners include Hillsdale College, the Heritage Foundation, Leadership Institute, Moms for Liberty, PragerU, Eagle Forum, and the Goldwater Institute.



