Education Department retracts Biden fine against Christian University

The U.S. Department of Education has retracted a $37.7 million dollar fine levied against Grand Canyon University (GCU) in Arizona following wrongful accusations that the school had misled students regarding the cost of tuition.

GCU President Brian Mueller, celebrating the department’s May 16 reversal of its earlier decision, described the school as “a leader in innovation, transparency and best practices in higher education.”

According to GCU News, the fine was the largest of its kind ever imposed by the department on any university.

The fine was originally levied in October 2023 following Biden Administration reports that 78 percent of GCU’s doctoral students paid over $10,000 more to complete their degree than they had initially expected—sparking concerns over the school’s cost transparency.

GCU contested the punishment, stressing its commitment to providing what other auditors previously described as “robust and thorough” cost disclosure practices.

Mueller also questioned the administration’s motive behind imposing such a fine—pointing out that another Christian school, Liberty University, was also in danger of being forced to pay a similar fine to the department.

“It’s interesting, isn’t it, that the two largest Christian universities in the country, this one and Liberty University, are both being fined almost the identical amount at almost the identical time?” Mueller said. “Now is there a cause and effect there? I don’t know. But it’s a fact.”

Department spokesperson Ellen Keast agreed with Mueller’s assessment of the fine, stating after the reversal that the department is committed under the Trump Administration to not “persecut[ing] and prosecut[ing]” schools based on religious beliefs.

“Department enforcement will be for the purpose of serving students, not political bias,” Keast stated.

The claim was also dismissed with prejudice, preventing future department heads from revisiting it in the future.

The Education Department has a history of targeting religious universities.

Federal Trade Commission Senior Policy Advisor Jon Schweppe published a report in November 2024 which found that 70 percent of penalties imposed by the department on colleges and universities were levied against Christian colleges—raising questions about the department’s stated non-partisan goals.

Schweppe told Campus Reform that he sharply disapproved of the department’s actions, calling for increased accountability and immediate change.

“The Biden-Harris Department of Education has been engaged in a long-running scheme to punish Christian colleges that are ideologically opposed to the left’s agenda,” he remarked. “The unfair targeting of these institutions has been egregious, and it needs to stop immediately.”

Campus Reform contacted GCU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.