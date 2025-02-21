Education Department's DEI efforts included promotion of child 'sex work,' conservative activist says

Officials at the U.S. Department of Education have recently called for the destigmatization of child “sex work” and described the American public school system as fundamentally racist, according to conservative activist Christopher Rufo.

Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, appeared on The Ben Shapiro Show on Feb. 14 and showed clips of DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) activists at the department.

“This is an institution that spends billions of dollars every year, and it functions in essence as a left-wing patronage machine,” Rufo said during the interview, according to The Daily Wire. “They’re saying America is fundamentally racist, they’re saying that all white people function as white supremacists.”

According to Rufo, one slide in a training session described “the importance of sex work to LGBT+ survival, and learn to avoid further stigmatizing youth engaged in survival sex work,” and a speaker described “understanding the importance of sex work in the LGBTQ+ community and in LGBTQ+ survival, especially for queer and trans people of color, and most emphatically black trans women.”

Other clips showed instructors accusing the American public education system of being systematically racist, with another comparing the current status quo to the Holocaust.

“The public education system is designed to harm black and brown children,” one DEI official claimed. “Sometimes I feel like I’m in this concentration camp and there’s the gas chambers everywhere,” another instructor added.

Campus Reform has reported on President Donald Trump’s recent efforts to reform the Department of Education.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently announced the cancellation of approximately $900 million in Department of Education contracts, including more than $100 million in DEI grants.

“Today, the Department of Education terminated 29 DEI training grants totaling $101mm,” DOGE stated in an X post on Feb. 10. “One sought to train teachers to ‘help students understand / interrogate the complex histories involved in oppression, and help students recognize areas of privilege and power on an individual and collective basis.’”

On Feb. 14, the Education Department issued a letter to schools that receive federal funding, warning them to avoid racially discriminatory policies.

“Discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin is illegal and morally reprehensible,” the letter notes.

Campus Reform has contacted the U.S. Department of Education for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.