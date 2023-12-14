Elon Musk's new university plans emphasize 'merit' based admissions policies

Tax filings reveal that Elon Musk has plans to launch a new university in Austin, Texas, with an emphasis on merit-based admissions policies.

The institution will reportedly begin as an “independent primary and secondary school” with a STEM focus. Musk later “intends ultimately to expand its operations to create a university dedicated to education at the highest levels,” per a tax-exemption application obtained by Bloomberg.

Musk’s grant of about $100 million will act as initial funding for the school, which promises to offer tuition and financial support to prevent financial means from becoming a “barrier” for admitted students.

The filing indicates multiple times that admission “will be based on merit” and notes that officials and their family members must be admitted “on their own merits.” The school will admit students with “proven academic and scientific potential” who demonstrate “academic curiosity and discipline, independence, and innovation.”

The document denotes plans for an initial enrollment of about 50 students, with hopes to increase enrollment over time.



