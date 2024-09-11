Emily Sturge says Gen Z wants solutions, not vibes: WATCH





Young voters want to hear practical solutions from their candidates, Campus Reform Student Spokesperson Emily Sturge said in a Fox Business interview Tuesday ahead of that night’s debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

”Gen Z has suffered dramatically under the Biden-Harris economy -- we have faced skyrocketing rent prices, grocery prices, skyrocketing tuition, gas, electricity prices, and mounting credit card debt,” Sturge said. “Thirty-one percent of my generation still lives at home with their parents because they can’t afford an apartment or housing under the Biden-Harris economy.”

Voters of her generation will gravitate towards a candidate who credibly offers to “revive the American Dream,” according to Sturge, who added that Harris’s efforts to court the youth vote are falling flat.

”When it comes to home ownership or starting a family, I don’t think Kamala’s TikTok videos or spices are going to help us very much,” she said.