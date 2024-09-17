Emily Sturge says Kamala, Taylor Swift vibes don't reflect reality: WATCH





Campus Reform spokesperson Emily Sturge joined Salem News Channel’s “Stacy Washington Now” to discuss the role of “vibes” versus substance as Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump actively court the youth vote.

”I have seen first-hand how my generation has absolutely been captured by Kamala Harris’s campaign strategy of having the right vibes and having the right social media presence,” Sturge told viewers on Friday.

While Sturge acknowledges the “massive role” of social media impressions, she urges fellow Gen Zers to look more deeply at candidates and their platforms. “I really hope to see my generation use their critical thinking skills as we approach this election. Instead of focusing on things like vibes, TikTok trends, and celebrity endorsements, I want my generation to think about their wallets and their futures.”