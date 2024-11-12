Emory prof says Trump victory is sign that ‘the Confederacy Won,’ blames Harris loss on ‘racism’ and ‘misogyny’

A professor from Emory University in Georgia blamed President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters for racism, misogyny, and “white supremacy.”

“The Confederacy won,” Carol Anderson, a professor of African American studies at Emory, said in an interview with Democracy Now! regarding Trump’s historic win.

She continued: “When you begin to really think about what he advocated, the kind of racism, the kind of xenophobia, the kind of hatred, all wrapped in a sense of honor and gallantry, and how that resonated with such a large, wide swath of the American public, that begins to tell you that you’re seeing the backlash to what they call the great — you know, that you’re seeing the backlash to what they fear was the great replacement. And so, this feels like the kind of last stand of white supremacy.”



Anderson expressed her opinion that Americans who voted for Trump were motivated by hatred for women and minorities, and were afraid of the thought of a minority woman leading the country. “We’re looking at the misogyny and the racism and the fear of what it meant to have a Black Asian woman who’s married to a Jewish man sitting in the White House,” she stated.

“It is the fear of what a multicultural, multiracial, multilingual, diverse America could mean,” she continued. “It means — and so, you’re seeing the backlash to her very being.”

Anderson also attacked the policy blueprints of Project 2025, seemingly alleging that Trump would adopt its recommendations despite his earlier disavowal of the initiative, and claimed: “All of that could not override the depth of the misogyny, the depth of the racism that fuels the MAGA movement, that fuels Trump.”

Trump made gains among Latino and African-American voters compared to the 2016 and 2020 elections, according to the Associated Press. Notably, Trump received approximately double the amount of votes from younger African-American men compared to the 2020 election.

Anderson is the author of “White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of our Racial Divide,” “Bourgeois Radicals: The NAACP and the Struggle for Colonial Liberation,” “Eyes Off the Prize: The United Nations and the African-American Struggle for Human Rights,” and “One Person, No Vote: How Voter Suppression is Destroying our Democracy.”



In 2021, Anderson alleged during a Senate committee hearing that state laws meant to strengthen election fairness and security actually constituted “voter suppression” and “bureaucratic violence,” and compared such legislation to the Jim Crow regime in the segregated South.

“The lie of massive, rampant voter fraud is serving the same function today as it did during the rise of Jim Crow,” she said at the time. “It stokes fear in a segment of the population that democracy is in peril, and thus provides cover for laws that target black voters with race-neutral language.”

Campus Reform contacted Emory University and Carol Anderson for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.