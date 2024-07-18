Emory scholar resigns after video surfaces of him saying Hamas is a ‘humanitarian organization’

Screenshot taken from X account of V24_Investigations.

A Muslim religious scholar at Emory University in Georgia, Isam Vaid, resigned following the release of a video in which he blames Israel for the creation of Hamas and appears to excuse some of Hamas’s actions.



Vaid stepped down on July 10, more than a week after the X account, “V24_Investigations,” posted a video of Vaid containing what V24 called a “highly concerning conversation” between Vaid and an “undercover journalist” working for V24.



[RELATED: Johns Hopkins Medicine Chief Diversity Officer resigns after ‘poorly worded’ email about men, ‘White people,’ and ‘Christians’]



Vaid was the “Muslim Religious Life Scholar” in Emory’s Office of Spiritual and Religious Life since 2008. In his role, Vaid’s job had been to “provide for regular religious practices on campus, contribute to tradition-specific and interfaith presentations for the campus community, and help to develop multifaith scholarship for the future.”



Vaid’s biography on Emory’s website appears to no longer be available.



In the video, Vaid alleged that the terrorist group Hamas is a “humanitarian organization” that has “been giving money to widows and . . . sending children to school, and building hospital[s].”

Our latest @V24Investigates investigation into radical Islamism and antisemitism present on America’s university campuses exposes a highly concerning conversation between our undercover journalist and Dr. Isam Vaid, the Muslim Religious Life Scholar in the Emory University Office… pic.twitter.com/wMhki3JQEL — V24_Investigations (@V24Investigates) July 2, 2024



He continued, blaming Israel for “creating” Hamas and seeming to state that the terrorist group’s Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians was “fair game.”



“Who created Hamas? It was the IDF, and they funded it, and they gave a lot of money, they gave them weapons . . . . And 15 years later, Hamas says ‘Well, we figured out the game, and we’re going to use them against you.’ That’s fair game: You created the monster, the monster will destroy you,” Vaid alleges in the video.



When asked if Israeli civilians are “actually civilians,” Vaid responds: “No. And the reason they’re not civilians is because every single Israeli is obligated to serve in the IDF. . . . Therefore, then you are a military target.”



Vaid also spoke about what he saw as the influence of Jewish donors over Emory.

[RELATED: Harvard anti-Israel group triggered by hiring of new VP, calls her ‘war criminal’]



“Very wealthy Jewish donors . . . made a lot of noise,” Vaid stated. “20 percent of the undergraduate student body is Jewish at Emory. And, you know, the tuition at Emory with room and board is $79,000 per year. They threatened to pull out all of their children, and if the university suffered that kind of catastrophic financial loss, they would not be able to pay the salaries of these professors that they’ve brought on. It was a real, credible threat to the university.”



Campus Reform has contacted Emory University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.