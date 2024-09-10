'ERADICATE AMERICA': National SJP calls for destruction of America

The student group National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) recently shared a message that called for the destruction of the United States of America.

“Divestment [against Israel] is not an incremental goal,” the message from early September stated. “True divestment necessitates nothing short of the total collapse of the university structure and the American empire itself.”

“To divest from this is to undermine and eradicate America as we know it,” the post concluded. The Jerusalem Post has reported that the NSJP deleted its message shortly after publishing it.

The group Students Supporting Israel condemned the SJP, saying that “SJP has openly supported the October 7 attack on Israel, and over the past decade broke every rule on our universities.”

On Sept. 5, the NSJP urged anti-Israel students across the country to continue their disruptive protests in support of divestment from Israel.

“Last school year, the Student Movement for Palestine showed the world what we’re capable of,” the group stated on Instagram. “University repression will not stop us. Draconian speech codes will not stop us.”

“We, the student movement for Palestinian freedom, will organize our campuses and ourselves,” NSJP continued. “We will build with our student body, our faculty, and our staff, constructing a mass movement to take back our universities and force them to divest.”

“We will continue to organize, this year and the years to come,” the statement concluded. “There is only one way out: cut ties with the Zionist entity.”

The message was part of a post advertising a “Day of Action” to take place on Sept. 12, one day after the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on America.

The NSJP has also recently called on professors to award students who attend anti-Israel demonstrations.

The group called on professors to “consider giving out extra credit to students who attend talks on Palestine solidarity and other anti-imperialist events on campus,” and added, “instead of writing a final paper, students had the option of organizing an event for SJP related to the course material?”

Campus Reform has contacted National Students for Justice in Palestine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.