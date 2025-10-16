Erika Donalds, school choice expert, pledges to continue Charlie Kirk’s legacy in FL speech

America First Policy Institute Chair of Education Opportunity Erika Donalds visited Florida International University (FIU) Wednesday evening to call for sweeping reform of the federal education system and renewed debate on college campuses.

Had an incredible time speaking at @TPUSA_FIU last night!



The students asked insightful, challenging questions and showed true curiosity, courage, and patriotism. 🇺🇸



Our future is bright with young leaders like these stepping up for freedom and truth. pic.twitter.com/ha4j9N5LSN — Erika Donalds (@ErikaDonalds) October 16, 2025

Donalds, who has helped shape national education policy and founded a charter school management foundation, is speaking to students across the country as part of the Leadership Institute’s “Free to Speak” tour on college campuses. Wednesday’s speech was hosted by FIU’s Turning Point USA (TPUSA) and Network of Enlightened Women (NeW) chapters.

Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.

Donalds is scheduled to speak at least four more universities this semester: Florida Atlantic University (hosted by TPUSA chapter) on Nov. 3, Florida State University (hosted by TPUSA chapter) on Nov. 6, Duke University (hosted by Young America’s Foundation chapter) on Nov. 10, and the University of Tampa (hosted by NeW chapter) on Nov. 1.

Donalds described the FIU crowd as energetic and engaged.

[RELATED: After rejecting a TPUSA chapter, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga reverses course]

”The atmosphere at FIU last night was electric! The students were deeply engaged, eager to debate big ideas, and genuinely optimistic about the future of our country,” Donalds said in a statement. “Speaking to young people is the most rewarding part of this tour because they aren’t limited by ‘the way things have always been.’ They’re open to truth, hungry for real dialogue, and ready to take on the challenges our country is facing.

”In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination, I feel a renewed sense of purpose to keep the momentum he built alive - to be present on college campuses, to listen, and to help equip students to carry the torch of freedom forward.”

During her speech, Donalds outlined what she described as a broken and bureaucratic federal system that undermines accountability, innovation, and parental choice. She advocated for reducing government influence in education, including privatized student loans, and expanding independent testing providers.

[RELATED: Student says he was reprimanded for wearing TPUSA-issued hat while eulogizing Charlie Kirk]

She argued that empowering states, school boards, and parents would produce stronger academic outcomes and more freedom for students.

Donalds, who helped shape the Trump administration’s education agenda, shared her experience fighting Common Core and pushing for school choice policies. She said the pandemic prompted many families to reevaluate the public school system, revealing that underperforming schools often remain open despite falling enrollment.

She described her mission as carrying forward Kirk’s vision of restoring civil discourse and encouraging students to think critically rather than conform to ideological pressure.

Donalds said she has witnessed growing demand among young conservatives for spaces where open debate can take place without fear of backlash — something she believes universities have largely failed to provide.

Donalds will continue the “Free to Speak” tour across Florida in November.