Erika Donalds to speak at Florida State University on education reform and school choice

Florida State University will host education reform advocate Erika Donalds for a speaking event on Thursday, November 6, at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Augustus B. Turnbull Conference Center, Room 103.

Funded by the Leadership Institute, the event will be hosted by Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Donalds, founder and CEO of a charter school management foundation and a leading voice for school choice, is expected to discuss the need for accountability, parental empowerment, and the protection of free speech in education.

Her appearance at FSU is part of a broader effort to engage students in conversations about reforming the nation’s education system and promoting civic literacy.

Erika Donalds visited Florida International University in October for a speech hosted by the university’s TPUSA and Network of enlightened Women chapters.

The Nov. 6 event is free and open to students and community members.