ETSU president calls anti-Christian art display with swastika and Speaker Mike Johnson imagery 'abhorrent,' but doesn't promise its removal

East Tennessee State University’s Fletcher Exhibit, which hosts a variety of “socially and politically engaged” artworks, has received state-wide attention and calls for the display to be removed from the school’s Reese Museum.

Artwork chosen to be featured in this year’s exhibit included works of President-elect Donald Trump alongside swastikas, Hitler, and Ku Klux Klan hoods. One notable piece depicts swastikas turning into Christian crosses behind Christian Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson.

Brian Noland, President of ETSU, said he would conduct an assessment of how the university allows guest artwork to appear on campus.

“As a Christian and the son of a veteran, I can say that I personally find some of the views expressed in this year’s exhibit abhorrent,” Noland released in a statement to Campus Reform.

“However, as the president of a public university, which is bound by the laws of the State of Tennessee as well as the U.S. Constitution, I must ensure that our university adheres to state and federal law,” he said.

Local U.S. Representatives have also weighed in on the issue, including Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) who represents Tennessee’s second district, and Representative Diana Harshbarger (R-TN), who represents the district encompassing ETSU.

Representative Burchett forwarded a letter to ETSU calling for the removal of the “extremely dangerous left-wing propaganda.”

“I, along with many students at ETSU, find the exhibit disturbing and hateful. As such, I request the exhibit be taken down immediately,” Burchett wrote in a letter to ETSU Dean, Joseph Bidwell.

Representative Harshbarger posted to X that she is “deeply appalled by this hateful display and equally disappointed it has been permitted on the campus of a taxpayer-funded institution.”

“It’s an abhorrent mockery of my Christian faith and associates many of my close colleagues with such hateful symbolism. I feel sorry for the many outstanding students at ETSU who have had to endure this display on their campus and demand that it be taken down immediately.”

Campus Reform has contacted ETSU, Joseph Bidwell, Representative Tim Burchett, and Representative Diana Harashbarger for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.