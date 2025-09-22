EXCLUSIVE: Leftist student group planned Nerf gun event to ‘shoot’ political figures

The University of Washington (UW) in Seattle, Washington, removed event details from its website after a leftist student organization advertised a carnival game for attendees to “shoot Nerf guns at dart boards of political figures.”

The event appears to have been approved by the university’s Registered Student Organizations department and was promoted on the university’s official event page for its “Dawg Daze” welcome week.

The activity was organized by Seattle Green Wave, a pro-abortion student group, and was scheduled for Sept. 22 as part of the group’s “Green Wave Carnival.”

The controversial student-planned event came less than two weeks after the politically motivated assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

Although UW later removed the Nerf gun activity from its website and it reportedly did not take place on campus, the initial posting raises serious questions about how the event was approved and published on the university’s official events page.

Campus Reform confirmed that Seattle Green Wave held its Sept. 22 campus event as planned but it appears to have dropped the controversial Nerf gun activity. Instead, the organization set up a table offering Plan B to college students.

The updated event description reads, “Compete in a water balloon toss, paint tote bags or flowerpots and enjoy a red bull Italian Soda with a local reproductive justice group.”

University officials told Campus Reform the activity did not align with institutional values, and no Nerf guns were brought to campus.

“The planned activity certainly did not represent the values of the UW and the student group organizing that activity recognized that it was inappropriate and decided not to do it even before University staff contacted them,” UW Spokesperson Victor Balta stated.

“The event description has been updated to be accurate about what is actually taking place. The UW is committed to discussion and debate that is constructive, and the university opposes violence or allusions to violence,” Balta continued.

Despite the removal, it remains unclear how the university allowed such an event description to be approved and advertised on the university website. It is also unclear which political figures the student group planned to put on the dart boards, and whether the student group will face any consequences for proposing what could be seen as normalizing political violence.

Campus Reform has contacted university officials and will update this article accordingly.

