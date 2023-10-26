Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anti-Israel rally at San Diego State University

Campus Reform obtained footage of the rally.

Trending
1
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compa…
By Campus Reform 
2
ANALYSIS: Yale student newspaper retracts anti-Semitic edits, but clarification confirm…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
4
UC regent slams pro-Hamas faculty: 'Your letter is rife with falsehoods about Israel': …
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
6
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
October 26, 2023, 2:05 pm ET


Campus Reform obtained exclusive video of an anti-Israel rally at San Diego State University. 

”END US FUNDS TO ISRAEL,” the students’ banner reads. 

Anti-Israel demonstrations are happening on college campuses across the country. Campus Reform recently reported on rallies at Florida International University and Florida State University

Watch the video above. 

Share this article

More articles like this