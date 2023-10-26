EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anti-Israel rally at San Diego State University
Campus Reform obtained footage of the rally.
Trending
Campus Reform
October 26, 2023, 2:05 pm ET
Campus Reform obtained exclusive video of an anti-Israel rally at San Diego State University.
”END US FUNDS TO ISRAEL,” the students’ banner reads.
Anti-Israel demonstrations are happening on college campuses across the country. Campus Reform recently reported on rallies at Florida International University and Florida State University.
Watch the video above.