‘F*** BARNARD’: Barnard College anti-Israel activists vandalize campus

An anti-Israel group posted pictures of vandalism of a building on campus, featuring spray painted messages like ‘INTIFADA’ and ‘F*** BARNARD.’

The group concluded its post with: ‘Long live the intifada.’

Michael Duke '26 | New York Correspondent
July 22, 2024, 1:30 pm ET

Anti-Israel students vandalized a part of Barnard College’s campus as part of their campaign against Israel. 

Columbia University Apartheid Divest posted a series of photos on Instagram on July 11 showing the entrance to Barnard College (which is affiliated with Columbia University) spray painted with messages that read: “BOLD BEAUTIFUL BOMB-DROPPED,” “INTIFADA,” “F** BARNARD,” and “LONG LIVE HIND’S HALL.”

One of the captions for a photo showcasing the graffiti states: “We promised to disrupt disrupt disrupt,” followed by a caption alleging that “[d]espite our repeated warnings, Barnard continues to target our comrades with discipline, re-opening resolved cases from the first encampment.”

The group continued: “Other students from across the university are facing interrogations conducted by a third-party consultant Omar Torres for their deoccupation of Hind’s Hall, beginning on Monday.”

CUAD warned: “Target one of us with repression, a hundred more will rise up to defend them and carry their banner,” and stated that when anti-Israel activists “stand together,” then “the disciplinary system reveals itself to be nothing more than a paper tiger.” 

The group alleged that Columbia is bullying the disruptive anti-Israel activists who previously established an anti-Israel encampment on campus, alleging that the Ivy League institution “wants to coerce students into closed meetings, where they have to face Columbia’s hired thugs alone . . . we reject their terms. Instead, we respond with collective defense and encourage disciplined students to find each other and strategize together.”

The group concluded its caption for the post with: “Long live the intifada.”

Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and the NYPD for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

