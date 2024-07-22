‘F*** BARNARD’: Barnard College anti-Israel activists vandalize campus

Anti-Israel students vandalized a part of Barnard College’s campus as part of their campaign against Israel.

Columbia University Apartheid Divest posted a series of photos on Instagram on July 11 showing the entrance to Barnard College (which is affiliated with Columbia University) spray painted with messages that read: “BOLD BEAUTIFUL BOMB-DROPPED,” “INTIFADA,” “F** BARNARD,” and “LONG LIVE HIND’S HALL.”



[RELATED: Meet the Indiana University students and faculty arrested at Hamas-endorsed encampment]



One of the captions for a photo showcasing the graffiti states: “We promised to disrupt disrupt disrupt,” followed by a caption alleging that “[d]espite our repeated warnings, Barnard continues to target our comrades with discipline, re-opening resolved cases from the first encampment.”



The group continued: “Other students from across the university are facing interrogations conducted by a third-party consultant Omar Torres for their deoccupation of Hind’s Hall, beginning on Monday.”



CUAD warned: “Target one of us with repression, a hundred more will rise up to defend them and carry their banner,” and stated that when anti-Israel activists “stand together,” then “the disciplinary system reveals itself to be nothing more than a paper tiger.”



[MARSCHALL: ‘The only way forward is expulsion or arrest’ for pro-Hamas campus extremists]



The group alleged that Columbia is bullying the disruptive anti-Israel activists who previously established an anti-Israel encampment on campus, alleging that the Ivy League institution “wants to coerce students into closed meetings, where they have to face Columbia’s hired thugs alone . . . we reject their terms. Instead, we respond with collective defense and encourage disciplined students to find each other and strategize together.”



The group concluded its caption for the post with: “Long live the intifada.”



Campus Reform has contacted Columbia University and the NYPD for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.