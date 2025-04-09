‘F*** YOU’: Flustered protester caught 'running away' from Riley Gaines at University of Arizona





A leftist protester recently disrupted an event featuring the Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines in footage obtained by Campus Reform.

Gaines, an advocate for women’s sports and opponent of men participating against women athletes, spoke at the University of Arizona on Monday.

The protester in question asked Gaines if she could define “man” and “woman,” and then proceeded to ask if God could be considered male if he does not have a male anatomy. Gaines answered the first question, and stated the second one was “silly.”

The protester also asked Gaines: “Why do you associate with TPUSA [Turning Point USA],” referring to the group as “Israel first,” not “America first.” Gaines responded: “I very proudly associate with Turning Point,” eliciting clapping from the audience. “So to answer how I associate, it’s easily and very proudly.”

The protester began acting aggressively and disruptively, accusing Gaines of not properly answering one of his questions, and calling one of the audience members a “retard.”

He continued his disruptive behavior, including “running away” as one audience member described it, until a security officer came to escort him out of the venue.

As he was leaving, the protester gave the middle finger to the person filming him, yelling: “F*** you,” followed by what sounded like a racial slur.

Gaines’s events have attracted disruptive activists in the past as well. In October, as Gaines was scheduled to speak at Trinity University in Texas, a group called Trinity University PRIDE called her a “notoriously transphobic speaker” and invited followers to “sign up for a ticket . . . to help limit the reach her transphobic messages will have. The more tickets we can reserve for our supporters (whether you show up or not), the fewer will be publicly available.”

A University of Arizona spokesperson told Campus Reform: “No incidents stemming from this event have been reported to the Dean of Students Office. We are aware that one individual was asked to leave and did so, but we cannot confirm any other details at this time.”