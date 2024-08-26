Far-left groups attempt to register Michigan students to vote for Harris

Left-wing groups have begun canvassing at the University of Michigan’s main quad area in Ann Arbor, hoping to secure new voters in a key battleground state for Democrat Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

The New York Post reported that a super PAC called NextGen America has recently set up a table at Michigan’s central lawn, called the “The Diag.”

Founded by liberal billionaire Tom Steyer, NextGen America attempts to mobilize youth voters to combat “climate change, racial injustice, economic inequality,” and “to save democracy itself.”

[RELATED: CUNY, UMich mishandled complaints of anti-Semitism, Department of Education finds]

Another individual with a clipboard told the Post that he was with a a super PAC called Forward Majority, which according to its website, states: “Our democracy is in crisis as the GOP wages a systematic assault on voting rights and fair elections.”

One out-of-state student, Alaina Smith, described how she had been approached several times by individuals who asked her to register to vote in Michigan.

“I have been asked multiple times,” said Smith. “And I do inform them that I still vote in my hometown. I have vested interests and I’m more aware and educated on the issues in my own home state.”

Michigan will likely be one of the most critical swing states during the 2024 race. The Public Affairs Council predicted earlier this year that Michigan is one of three swing states—alongside Ohio and Nevada—that will likely decide the entire election.

[RELATED: University of Michigan MLK award recipients return honor, demand school divest from Israel]

Lawrence Kestenbaum, who is a clerk in Washtenaw County — home to Ann Arbor — described how out-of-state individuals can register to vote in Michigan.

“If someone is living here or they’re present here, if they want to be a Michigan voter, in general, if they’re a US citizen and so on, they can be,” he said, according to the Post.

According to a Michigan Daily survey that was conducted during the 2020 election cycle, students at UMich are overwhelmingly liberal. In response to the survey, 42.8 percent of students self-identified as “very liberal” and an additional 33 percent self-identified as “somewhat liberal.”

Comparatively few identified as conservative, with just 7.7 percent describing themselves as “somewhat conservative” and 3.8 percent describing themselves as “very conservative.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.