Far-left gun club uses Kirk assassin’s anti-fascist slogan to recruit student members

A left-wing, anti-fascist gun club at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., is recruiting new members with violent slogans linked to Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

A poster on Georgetown’s campus featured the phrase “Hey, Fascist! Catch!,” the same words inscribed on one of the cartridge casings allegedly used by Tyler Robinson, the person accused of Kirk’s assassination.

The group behind the flyers is the John Brown Gun Club, a radical anti-fascist gun organization tied to Antifa. President Donald Trump recently declared Antifa a domestic terrorist organization.

The student group openly celebrated the assassination of Kirk on the poster, branding itself as “the only political group that celebrates when Nazis die.”

Education Secretary Linda McMahon spoke out on the issue, writing on X: “ED officials have spoken to Georgetown administrators, who made the decision to remove the flyers. Campus police are investigating the incident and will deploy resources to protect students as necessary.”

The John Brown Gun Club is also linked to multiple attacks on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including a 2019 terrorist attack on an ICE detention center in Tacoma, Washington. The attacker in that case, Willem van Spronsen, referenced the anti-fascist anthem “Bella Ciao” in his manifesto, which is another phrase that was found inscribed on the ammunition allegedly used by Robinson.

The group is also connected to an attack on ICE agents in Alvarado, Texas, in July. The FBI arrested eleven alleged attackers, several of whom were reportedly members of a John Brown Gun Club chapter. The Washington Post reported that “the purported attackers were among a secretive network of Dallas anti-fascists, part of a growing movement of far-left political resistance that some experts say has shown signs of increasing in violence in the Trump era.”

The John Brown Gun Club does not appear to be officially recognized by Georgetown University and is not listed on its webpage of approved student organizations.

”Georgetown University has no tolerance for calls for violence or threats to the university … the flyers have been removed, and the university is investigating this incident and working to ensure the safety of our community,” a university spokesperson reportedly told Fox News Digital.

