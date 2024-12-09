'FASCISM,' 'MURDERER,' 'RIGHT-WING MOBILIZATION': Academics go crazy following Daniel Penny acquittal

Daniel Penny’s recent acquittal has caused college and university professors and others to express outrage over the outcome of the case.

Penny faced a homicide charge for placing a chokehold grip on Jordan Neely, a homeless man with a history of violence who had been repeatedly yelling “I’m going to kill you” at fellow subway passengers before Penny intervened.

[RELATED: ANALYSIS: Stanford law professor lodges himself into the left’s Rittenhouse misinformation campaign]

David Noll, a professor at Rutgers Law School, expressed his concern that the “right-wing mobilization of vigilantes is going to be felt everywhere, even in jurisdictions that don’t sanction it via official state policies. Daniel Penny is a leading indicator.”

He added: “It’s useful to contrast Penny with the other infamous subway vigilante, Bernard Goetz. The circumstances in which they killed aren’t that different: a white guy who sees a city in disarray decides that it’s on him to violently impose order amidst ‘social breakdown.’”

Michael Feola, a professor at Lafayette College, also opposed Penny’s acquittal and tied it to racism, saying his supporters were celebrating to “feed their fantasies of a world spiraling out-of control, where only the violence of the brave white man can set it right,” as previously reported by Campus Reform.

The outrage was not limited to just professors.

[RELATED: Harvard Kennedy School director says ‘riot porn’ from ‘right-wing’ media is responsible for violence]

Elizabeth Adetiba, a Ph.D. candidate at Columbia University’s sociology department, wrote: “Daniel Penny murdered that young man, lied about the force he used during the chokehold, and still got off—in NYC at that. This country, man.”

Michael Gould-Wartofsky, a Postdoctoral Research Scholar at Columbia, called Penny a “murderer” and said that his acquittal is a sign of “fascism”: “Jordan Neely was murdered. Today, his murderer, Daniel Penny, will walk free. The courts have effectively declared open season on the unhoused, and this, too, is fascism.”

Campus Reform has reached out to all those named in the article. This article will be updated accordingly.