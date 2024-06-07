FBI defends 'First Amendment rights' of LA student group whose fundraising poster features terrorist logo

The FBI said it supports “First Amendment rights” when asked to comment on a fundraising poster by the California State University, Los Angeles Students for Justice in Palestine chapter that featured a terrorist organization’s logo.

SJP at CUSLA made the Instagram post on Monday, which featured terrorist Leila Khaled and displayed the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s logo, which is a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

The fundraiser is set for June 8 at the CSULA anti-Israel campus occupation.

When asked to comment on the poster, FBI Los Angeles Field Office spokeswoman Laura Eimiller told Campus Reform that the agency doesn’t confirm or deny investigations, but said that it supports First Amendment rights.

”The FBI does not confirm or deny investigations per policy. The FBI is in close contact with state and local law enforcement partners and, as we do in the normal course of business, we will share any information regarding potential threats,” Eimiller said. “We respect the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights and the FBI investigates individuals who violate federal law through violence or other criminal activity.”

Khaled attempted to hijack two planes in 1969 and 1970. According to The Guardian, during Khaled’s hijacking of an El Al plane traveling from Amsterdam to New York City, Khaled and another terrorist, Patrick Arguello, tried to storm the cockpit, but were stopped by armed guards on the flight.

Khaled, who was armed with hand grenades, was knocked unconscious by one of the armed guards.

In 1969, Khaled participated in the hijacking in a TWA flight from Rome to Tel Aviv.

A spokesperson for CSULA told Campus Reform that the university is “disturbed” by the poster.

”This is not an event recognized or approved by Cal State LA. The university does not have authority to stop social media postings by a non-registered group,” the spokesperson wrote. “We are, however, disturbed by the inclusion of the logo of a designated foreign terrorist organization along with the image of a former member of that group. That does not align with the values of Cal State LA and is not something we believe represents the interest of constructive dialogue.”

Campus Reform reached out to SJP at CSULA to inquire where money raised at the event will be donated to.



