Federal civil rights complaint accuses Colorado school of hiding illegal DEI programs

A conservative legal organization has filed a civil rights complaint against Colorado State University (CSU) for violating Title VI by allegedly continuing its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies.

America First Legal (AFL) filed the complaint on June 23 and urged the U.S. Department of Education in a letter to investigate the university, writing that CSU “engaged in significant discrimination under the guise of DEI” and has merely renamed programs to evade federal law.

The letter cited CSU’s reliance on federal funding, which constitutes roughly one-third of its budget, arguing the university is motivated to conceal its policies rather than comply with civil rights requirements.

AFL argued that the university is misleading the public and the federal government by superficially renaming DEI programs to appear compliant while maintaining practices that treat students and faculty differently based on race, sex, and other characteristics.

The letter warned that CSU is at risk of losing its federal funding.

AFL’s letter criticized CSU President Amy Parsons for instructing the campus community in February that the university complies with federal law, while also admitting the institution must take “additional steps” to follow the Trump administration’s directives.

AFL labeled her statements as “contradictory” and “outright disingenuous,” suggesting CSU is changing program names rather than ending discriminatory practices.

The complaint also targeted CSU’s required All-University Core Curriculum, which reportedly includes courses such as “Thinking Toward a Thriving Planet: Approaches to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” “Sociology of Race and Racism,” and “Racial Inequality and Discrimination.”

AFL argues that these classes require students to adopt ideological perspectives to graduate.

Additionally, AFL challenged CSU’s Bias Reporting System, which allows students to report “[a]ny act of bias.” The organization claims this system violates the First Amendment by chilling speech, referencing federal circuit court rulings against similar systems at other universities.

“Continuing these discriminatory policies is not only unlawful and unjust, but doing so also puts the University at risk,” AFL wrote.

The letter urged CSU to cancel its DEI programs, roles, and scholarships immediately and adopt a merit-based system free from discrimination.

Campus Reform reached out to Colorado State University, President Amy Parsons, Chancellor Tony Frank, and America First Legal for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.