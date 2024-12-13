Federal judge allows anti-Semitism lawsuit against Harvard to proceed

A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit alleging Harvard University fostered a hostile environment for Jewish students can proceed.

The lawsuit, filed by advocacy groups Human Rights and Jewish Americans for Fairness and Education, stems from incidents dating back to 2023, when a “die-in” protest near Harvard Business School included chants and slogans widely condemned as antisemitic, according to US News.

The plaintiffs argue that Harvard violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination by federally funded institutions. Specifically, they allege that the university exhibited “deliberate indifference” to multiple incidents of antisemitic harassment, creating an environment where Jewish students felt unsafe. Among the examples cited in the lawsuit are protests featuring anti-Israel rhetoric and public displays of hostility toward Jewish students following the 2023 Gaza conflict.

While the judge dismissed claims of direct discrimination and retaliation in early November, the decision to allow the lawsuit to proceed on the grounds of hostile environment is significant, argued Human Rights and Jewish Americans for Fairness and Education.

“Universities have a legal and moral obligation to ensure that students of all backgrounds feel safe and respected,” said a spokesperson for Human Rights and Jewish Americans for Fairness and Education in a statement. “Harvard’s failure to take meaningful action sends a dangerous message that antisemitism will be tolerated.”

In response to the lawsuit, Harvard has publicly reaffirmed its commitment to combating antisemitism and fostering an inclusive campus.

A university spokesperson stated that Harvard is implementing measures to address concerns raised by Jewish students, including reviewing its disciplinary policies and offering additional support services.

Harvard’s handling of antisemitic incidents has been a subject of scrutiny before. Following the 2023 incidents, the university faced backlash from both students and alumni who accused administrators of downplaying the severity of the harassment.