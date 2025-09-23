Federal judge orders University of Missouri to allow pro-Palestinian group in homecoming parade

On Sept. 19, a federal judge cleared the way for the Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the University of Missouri in Columbia to march in the school’s upcoming Homecoming parade, despite the university administration’s attempts to block its participation.

U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough ruled that while the group must be allowed to participate, the university may still enforce its parade policy requirements.

The university’s policy explains that the parade is not an “open forum” for intense political debate, but instead is meant to celebrate the university and create a chance for connection.

“The University provides ample other opportunities for participants to express themselves on topics of interest to them,” the policy states.

Earlier this year, the SJP group filed a lawsuit against the university, alleging that Chancellor Mun Choi unconstitutionally excluded it from the 2024 Homecoming parade and planned to do so again in 2025.

The complaint argued that the SJP group had followed university rules while organizing protests, marches, and cultural events, yet was denied participation.

Before one of their past demonstrations, the lawsuit details how the group “explained their intent to perform traditional Palestinian dances, hand out bracelets and candy, and hold two banners that respectively read ‘Ceasefire Now’ and ‘Stop the Genocide.’”

In six different places, the lawsuit refers to what the group defines as Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

“The Mizzou Homecoming Parade is a university activity designed to celebrate our traditions, accomplishments and supporters,” university spokesperson Christopher Ave told Campus Reform. “It is not a venue for protests or expressions outside the university-established themes set forth in the parade policy and as submitted and approved for each group.”

MSJP is scheduled to participate with specific conditions to use approved displays Ave explained to Campus Reform.

“Deviations can result in disqualification from parade participation and student conduct review and sanctions for individuals and the organization,” Ave said.

Campus Reform has previously reported about instances of SJP groups nationwide violating university policy, and, in some cases, being punished because of their actions.

In May, Northwestern’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter hosted a training urging students to “destroy Amerika,” distributing pamphlets quoting a PFLP terrorist official. The group also staged a protest while the Trump administration froze $800 million in funding over campus anti-Semitism concerns.

This summer, George Mason University’s Students for Justice in Palestine posted a recruitment video vowing that “the spirit of resistance will not be quenched” after its suspension. The group was banned in 2024 when police found firearms, ammunition, and terrorist propaganda linked to its organizers.

Not far from George Mason, the University of Maryland in College Park agreed to pay $100,000 and reinstate its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter after blocking a campus vigil on the anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks.