Federal judge partially blocks Oklahoma Critical Race Theory ban

A federal judge in Oklahoma temporarily blocked the enforcement of part of a law relating to Critical Race Theory.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a temporary injunction against portions of House Bill 1775 on Friday, according to the Journal Record.

The law bans eight race and gender concepts from being taught in public schools while also banning universities from mandating types of diversity training.

Goodwin’s decision temporarily blocks the state from enforcing portions of House Bill 1775 that ban public schools from teaching certain race and gender discrimination concepts.

The ruling also blocks a portion of the bill that bans universities from addressing racism or sexism during orientation.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and pro bono counsel Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP filed the lawsuit on behalf of K-12 and university teachers and students.