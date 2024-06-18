Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Federal judge partially blocks Oklahoma Critical Race Theory ban

A federal judge in Oklahoma temporarily blocked part of a law relating to critical race theory from being enforced.

Trending
1
3 in 10 campus 'pro-Palestine' protesters had job offer rescinded in past six months: Survey

By Adam Sabes 

2
ANALYSIS: Students are entering college unable to write

By William Biagini  '24

3
Columbia SJP calls for alleged arsonist and firebomber Casey Goonan to be released from Jail: 'Resistance is Love'

By Adam Sabes 

4
Anti-Israel Cornell medical student disrupts commencement, accuses university officials of 'genocide'

By Michael Duke 

5
Columbia students criticize AOC for appearing to back the Iron Dome

By Adam Sabes 

6
Columbia University professor advised students to avoid mainstream media outlets because 'it is owned by Jews': Report

By Adam Sabes 

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
June 18, 2024, 2:46 pm ET

A federal judge in Oklahoma temporarily blocked the enforcement of part of a law relating to Critical Race Theory.

U.S. District Judge Charles Goodwin issued a temporary injunction against portions of House Bill 1775 on Friday, according to the Journal Record

The law bans eight race and gender concepts from being taught in public schools while also banning universities from mandating types of diversity training.

[RELATED: ‘DEI GROUPTHINK’: New report accuses Cornell of saying ‘No’ to faculty applicants for opposing DEI brainwashing]

Goodwin’s decision temporarily blocks the state from enforcing portions of House Bill 1775 that ban public schools from teaching certain race and gender discrimination concepts.

The ruling also blocks a portion of the bill that bans universities from addressing racism or sexism during orientation.

[RELATED: UConn offers up to $25k on anti-racist grants to ‘combat racism in all its forms’]

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Oklahoma Foundation, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, and pro bono counsel Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP filed the lawsuit on behalf of K-12 and university teachers and students.

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this