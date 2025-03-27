Federal judge says student group can perform ‘Draggieland’ drag show, overriding Texas A&M ban

A federal judge has ruled that a Texas A&M University LGBTQ student group can proceed with organizing a drag show despite the Board of Regents’ ban on such performances.

The show, “Draggieland,” will take place Thursday at Rudder Theatre in College Station.

Texas A&M University’s Board of Regents voted to ban drag shows on campus on Feb. 28, stating that such performances “often involve unwelcome and objectively offensive conduct based on sex for many members of the respective communities of the Universities, particularly when they involve the mockery or objectification of women.”

The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed suit on behalf of the student organizers behind “Draggieland,” a group called the Queer Empowerment Council, on March 5.

District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal, however, ruled on Monday that the ban violates the students’ First Amendment rights to freedom of speech and expression.

“In recent years, the commitment to free speech on campuses has been both challenging and challenged,” Rosenthal writes. “There have been efforts from all sides of the political spectrum to disrupt or prevent students, faculty, and others from expressing opinions and speech that are deemed, or actually are, offensive or wrong.”

“But the law requires the recognition and application of speech rights and guardrails that preserve and protect all our treasured First Amendment rights,” she continues. “Today, this court, in its required neutral and impartial fashion, applies this law to the facts the parties have presented.”

Ultimately, Rosenthal concludes that the Board’s ban is “viewpoint discrimination,” and thus, unconstitutional.

Alex Griswold, the Communications Campaign Manager for FIRE, directed Campus Reform to the organization’s press release in response to a request for comment.

“We’re overjoyed with today’s decision,” the Queer Empowerment Council says in the release. “This is another display of the resilience of queer joy, as that is an unstoppable force despite those that wish to see it destroyed. While this fight isn’t over, we are going to appreciate the joy we get to bring by putting on the best show that we can do.”

Campus Reform has reached out to the university’s Board of Regents for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.