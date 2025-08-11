Fight heats up over illegal immigrants' lower tuition rates: WATCH





Campus Reform reporter Emily Sturge joined America Reports to discuss state policies offering in-state tuition to illegal immigrants. She highlighted that 24 states, mostly Democrat-led, currently provide such benefits, with Pennsylvania considering a bill introduced by State Rep. Greg Scott to extend in-state rates to those in the country for more than a year. Sturge noted that the Department of Justice is investigating Minnesota, Kentucky, and Texas over these policies, citing Texas’ quick reversal of its law as an example of prioritizing American students. She criticized programs like California State University’s $42 million taxpayer-funded legal services for illegal immigrants and their families. In Minnesota, she said, illegal immigrants can have their tuition fully covered. Sturge added that the Department of Education is investigating universities offering scholarships specifically for illegal immigrants and said Campus Reform will continue to identify such programs for potential federal action.

