‘F***ING LOSER B****’: Protesters jeer and harass at Riley Gaines SFSU event: VIDEO

Protesters recently attempted to disrupt an event at San Francisco State University featuring the Leadership Institute’s Riley Gaines, with one activist repeatedly yelling profanities and insults at Gaines, making security officers escort him out of the building.

The event in question, which was hosted on Tuesday at San Francisco State University by Turning Point USA, featured more than 100 attendants who heard Gaines speak, as well as more than 50 protesters outside of the venue.

As seen from footage obtained by Campus Reform, the activist who interrupted the event yelled at Gaines: “Go home, loser b**** . . . Go home, you f***ing loser b****.” He continued: “How did you lose to four cis-women, you loser b****. . . . loser b****.”





He continued to heckle and cause a disruption, calling one of the audience members a “motherf*****,” and then yelling at Gaines: “F***ing loser b****, get the f*** out. Get the f*** out, loser b****.”

At one point, Gaines replied: “You make everyone on your side look awful.”

Security officers eventually escorted the protester out, causing audience members to clap.

As he was being escorted out, he yelled “Freedom of speech! Freedom of speech!” before shouting “Trans rights!”

Before this disruption, other protesters staged a demonstration outside of the venue, chanting things like “Hey hey, ho ho, transphobia has got to go,” “Trans women are real women,” and “trans men are real men.”

They also singled out Gaines for criticism, chanting: “Riley Gaines got no brains.”

Two years ago, during a previous speaking engagement at San Francisco State University, Gaines was swarmed and attacked by pro-gender ideology activists. Gaines later wrote that she was “ambushed and physically hit twice by a man,” referring to a man who “identifies” as a woman. The university faced criticism for not providing adequate security, and Gaines was trapped for hours while waiting for San Francisco Police Department officers to arrive.

The protest also follows another disruption on Monday, when another activist at the University of Arizona acted disruptively during another of Gaines’s speaking engagements, calling one attendant a “retard” and yelling “F*** you” at another one, as well as seemingly yelling out a racial slur. The protester was removed from the event by a security officer.

Campus Reform has reached out to San Francisco State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.