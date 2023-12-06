FIU officials reassert support for Israel as students demand they condemn Israeli 'genocide'

Leadership at Florida International University has reaffirmed its support for Israel in wake of a proposed student senate resolution calling for the school to condemn Israeli “genocide.”

On Dec. 1, FIU President Kenneth Jessell and Board of Trustees Chair Roger Tovar released a statement to reassure the university community that FIU “condemns the actions of Hamas on Oct. 7, and fully supports Israel’s right to defend and protect itself against terrorism.”

Although the message does not specifically identify which “draft resolution” it is distancing FIU’s official stance from, it appears to be in regard to a Nov. 15 student senate proposal to “to call on FIU President Kenneth Jessell to acknowledge the ongoing genocide.” It also calls upon the student government “to demand that FIU divest from corporations and weapons manufacturers profiting from the genocide.”

The same resolution goes on to blame FIU leadership for its unwillingness to “acknowledge the systemic oppression that the Palestinian people have faced since 1948 or the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed by Israeli forces since the start of this most recent conflict.”

Jessell and Tovar’s latest message recognizes “the suffering and loss of life of innocent civilians in both Israel and Gaza and for the unfolding humanitarian crisis, as a result of the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack.”

The FIU officials also encourage students to exercise their First Amendment rights in a “responsible way,” while offering campus resources to those who may feel threatened or discriminated against.

