'F**K YOU DONALD TRUMP': South Carolina prof goes on unhinged social media rant during inauguration

A University of South Carolina instructor took to X to post various messages rebuking President Trump during his inauguration, even calling his supporters members of the “church of Satan.”

Sueanna Smith is a faculty member within the Department of English Language and Literature, and teaches a course on “Reading and Writing About Protest, Activism, and Social Justice.”

[RELATED: Rutgers professor who said she hoped Trump shooting would ‘inspire others’ will teach this fall]

Before turning her X account private, Smith responded to another post about Trump not placing his hand on the Bible during the presidential oath, stating that the president “didn’t want to bleed in public.”

In a separate post, Smith appeared to call the inauguration “Performative Christianity at its finest,” and that she had “So much respect to Biden and Harris for having to sit through this s**w show of a speech enduring narcissistic abuse.”

Smith also stated that, “I was hoping we’d all get raptured right before he was sworn in. Let him and his church of Satan be the only ones who have to endure this chaos.”

“This man composed a whole sermon by patching together famous lines and quotes,” Smith appeared to say of Trump. “He can plagiarize their words but his performative antics are nothing but an affront to their character and meaning.”

Smith made other derogatory statements, including one that read that, “Their lips should catch fire for uttering Gods [sic] holy word in such evil ways.”

[RELATED: Bellarmine instructor no longer employed after Trump assassination comments, slams administrators for capitulating to ‘domestic terrorism’]

Smith also wrote that she believes “Trump can’t be the antichrist because the antichrist will deceive a portion of the entire world’s population, not just a portion of Americans.”

“Since this is probably the last time we’ll ever be able to use our first amendment right to criticize the American gov, I feel the need to say this: FUCK YOU DONALD TRUMP,” Smith added. “May the God of justice cast his righteous indignation on you and all of your evil associates.”

Campus Reform has contacted the University of South Carolina for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.