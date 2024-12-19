FLASHBACK: Columbia prof slated to teach course on Zionism spoke at conference that featured Hamas official

An anti-Israel professor at Columbia University who has praised the Oct. 7 massacre was present at an event in October that saw the participation of at least one terrorist.

Joseph Massad, professor of Modern Arab Politics and Intellectual History, took part in an October conference in Istanbul, Turkey called “Palestine—’ Toufan Al-Aqsa’ and Regional and International Orders—Impact, Implications, and Future Directions,” according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Toufan Al Aqsa” is Arabic for “Al Aqsa Flood,” the official name of Hamas’s terrorist operation on Oct. 7 that murdered more than 1,000 innocent Israelis.

[RELATED: Columbia suspends outspoken pro-Israel prof for alleged harassment -- but didn’t punish faculty member who called Oct. 7 attack ‘astounding’]

Massad was a keynote speaker at the event, which featured the participation of Hamas terrorist Osama Hamdan, and Mounir Saeed, who leads a group with strong ties to Hamas, the Post wrote.

The conference speakers repeatedly praised Hamas and the Oct. 7 massacre, called for Israel’s destruction, and promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, the Post reported.

This is one part of a string of controversies surrounding Massad.

The day after the Oct. 7 massacre, Massad wrote an article praising Hamas’s atrocity, seemingly rejoicing in the pain felt by Jewish civilians, and stating that “the ongoing war between the Israeli colonial army and the indigenous Palestinian resistance has only just begun.”

[RELATED: ‘THEY’RE LATE TO THE PARTY’: Columbia hearing left Rep. Burgess Owens ‘concerned’ about ‘accountability’ for pro-Hamas profs]

Recently, Columbia’s decision to appoint Massad to lead a class on Zionism has prompted controversy, leading to one professor to resign in protest. Columbia justified its decision, pointing out that the class is not mandatory.

Campus Reform reached out to Columbia University and Professor Massad for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.