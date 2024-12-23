FLASHBACK: Controversial Columbia prof excuses anti-Semitism, says genocide is ‘a Western value’

Credit: Memri TV.

A controversial Columbia University professor stated that genocide is a “Western value” and seemingly claimed that terrorist attacks against Jews are not motivated by anti-Semitism.

Professor Joseph Massad spoke to the anti-Israel platform Electronic Intifada on Oct. 9, as seen in a segment of the interaction shared by MEMRI TV on Oct. 12.

In this segment, Massad said: “Genocide is indeed a Western liberal value, and it should always be considered as such. . . . I believe that Israel is sincere when it says that it indeed abides by Western liberal values, one of which is genocide, one of which is settler colonialism, one of which is utter racism and racial contempt for its racial inferiors. All of that is part of Western values.”

Massad continued: “In Palestine, [Jews] were not indigenous. . . . It is very clear that, from the start, the idea is that anti-Semitism is used precisely as an ideological cover for Zionism and Jewish settler colonialism in Palestine and to prevent Palestinians from ever achieving legitimacy in resisting Jewish colonialism, which must always be framed as anti-Semitism.”

This is not the first time that Massad made inflammatory comments.

The day after the Oct. 7 massacre in 2023, he published an op-ed on Electronic Intifada praising the massacre and condemning Israel’s counterattack.

Columbia recently triggered controversy when it was announced that Massad will be teaching a course on Zionism.

Campus Reform reached out to Professor Massad and Columbia University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.