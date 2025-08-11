Fleeing Dems disillusion young Texas voters: WATCH





Campus Reform Assistant Editor Will Biagini spoke with young voters in Austin, Texas, about Democrat lawmakers who recently left the state to block a vote on a new congressional redistricting map. Many compared the lawmakers’ actions to skipping work, noting that in most jobs such behavior would result in reprimand or termination. While some respondents said they understood the legislators’ decision, others described it as unprofessional and disruptive to their elected duties.

When Biagini used analogies—such as flight attendants refusing to work or children throwing temper tantrums—several participants agreed the situation reflected a failure to meet job responsibilities. Opinions were split on whether the lawmakers should be removed from office, with some supporting the idea and others preferring compromise, but most agreed that taxpayer-funded officials should be held to the same standards as any other worker.