Florida Board of Governors to review over 140 reported partnerships that four state universities have with 'foreign countries of concern'

A committee within the Board of Governors of Florida’s State University System met on Nov. 20 to investigate four Florida universities’ reports of partnerships and agreements with “foreign countries of concern.”

From July 2023 to June 2024, Four Florida Universities— University of Florida (UF), Florida State University (FSU), Florida International University (FIU), and University of South Florida (USF)— reported over 140 partnerships and agreements they have with “countries of concern” identified by Florida statute, according to an internal report.

In 2023, Florida Governor Ron Desantis signed the Interests of Foreign Countries Act into law that Identified China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela, and Syria as “countries of concern”. This law was part of a broader effort to address national security risks posed by foreign influence in academia, technology, and infrastructure.

To align with the statute, Florida legislators amended Section 288.860 of state law, restricting how universities interact with entities from these nations. The Board of Governors subsequently updated Regulation 9.012 to require all state universities to submit annual reports—starting October 1, 2024—detailing:

Out of the 140 reported partnerships and agreements to the Board, all except for 6 come from China with Russia and Venezuela each having 3 with the Universities except for FSU. The University of Florida (UF) came up on top with the most reported partnerships and agreements of 91 while the remaining universities have 49, almost halved of what UF has.

However, only 16 reported partnerships and agreements were still active, with the universities themselves terminating 77 and allowing 47 to expire before the Board’s Academic and Research Excellence Committee to review them. Again, the University of Florida has the most active partnerships and agreements with the countries concerned 9 while the Florida International University is the only one with no active foreign ties.

Moreover, according to the report, UF is also the only one to have partnerships and agreements with countries of concern for research purposes, and all are with China.

According to the board, the meeting was held for only 25 minutes and was adjourned by the Chair of the Academic and Research Excellence Committee with no announcement of the result made.

A follow-up meeting by the Committee will be expected to review the active partnership between countries of foreign concern with the University of Florida, Florida State University, and the University of South Florida.

Campus Reform has contacted Florida Board of Governors of State University of System Florida and the University of Florida for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.